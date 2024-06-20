The football world is amazed: Rooney, Ibrahim and Ronaldo can participate – Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

Thanks to his stunning goal against Scotland, Xherdan Shaqiri became the first and perhaps only player in Europe to score at least once in each of the last six major tournaments. The football world is amazed.
- Xherdan Shaqiri scored his tenth goal in the final tournament (World Cup and European Championship) against Scotland. Since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the 32-year-old has scored at least once in every major tournament – a record!
- “This is really special,” says the 32-year-old when asked about the impressive numbers. “I’m proud of scoring goals in every tournament.”
- The new dream goal stunned the football world and it did not take long for the reactions on social networks to arrive.
The hat-trick against Honduras in 2014, the overhead kick against the Poles in 2016, the winner against Serbia in 2018, a total of three goals against Spain and Turkey in 2021, the goal against Serbia in Qatar in 2022 and now the blast against Scotland in 2024 – if that’s the case, it’s Xherdan Shaqiri immediately.
He is the only player so far to have achieved the feat of being among the top scorers in all three of the last three European Championships and World Cups. This means that he surpasses even Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still waiting to score a goal in the current tournament. “This is really special,” the 32-year-old said happily after the Scotland match. “I’m proud of scoring goals in every tournament. I always feel proud when I stand on the field for Switzerland and wear this shirt. I think you can see that too.”
Thanks to a genius strike against Scotland, Shaqiri has now scored five goals in the European Championship and five goals in the World Cup. Only Michel Platini, Jurgen Klinsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronald, and Romelu Lukaku achieved this achievement before him. With his 10 finals boxes, Messi is ahead of players such as Alan Shearer (9), Wayne Rooney (7), Raul and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (both 6).
Be it teammates, the coach, journalists or fans – Shaqiri amazes the football world once again. “This man is a phenomenon,” says Andreas Boni, editor-in-chief of Blue Sport, joining the ranks of Shaqiri’s many admirers. This is what the reactions on social media showed:
