The football world is amazed: Rooney, Ibrahim and Ronaldo can participate – Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

Andreas Bony: “Xherdan Shaqiri is just a phenomenon.”﻿ June 19, 2024

Thanks to his stunning goal against Scotland, Xherdan Shaqiri became the first and perhaps only player in Europe to score at least once in each of the last six major tournaments. The football world is amazed.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Xherdan Shaqiri scored his tenth goal in the final tournament (World Cup and European Championship) against Scotland. Since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the 32-year-old has scored at least once in every major tournament – a record!

“This is really special,” says the 32-year-old when asked about the impressive numbers. “I’m proud of scoring goals in every tournament.”

The new dream goal stunned the football world and it did not take long for the reactions on social networks to arrive.

The hat-trick against Honduras in 2014, the overhead kick against the Poles in 2016, the winner against Serbia in 2018, a total of three goals against Spain and Turkey in 2021, the goal against Serbia in Qatar in 2022 and now the blast against Scotland in 2024 – if that’s the case, it’s Xherdan Shaqiri immediately.

He is the only player so far to have achieved the feat of being among the top scorers in all three of the last three European Championships and World Cups. This means that he surpasses even Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still waiting to score a goal in the current tournament. “This is really special,” the 32-year-old said happily after the Scotland match. “I’m proud of scoring goals in every tournament. I always feel proud when I stand on the field for Switzerland and wear this shirt. I think you can see that too.”

See also Australia, Great Britain and Canada will boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 Shaqiri: “Now we want to annoy the Germans” Xherdan Shaqiri scores 1-1 against Scotland. Here you can hear what he has to say about his dream goal and what comes next. June 19, 2024

Thanks to a genius strike against Scotland, Shaqiri has now scored five goals in the European Championship and five goals in the World Cup. Only Michel Platini, Jurgen Klinsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronald, and Romelu Lukaku achieved this achievement before him. With his 10 finals boxes, Messi is ahead of players such as Alan Shearer (9), Wayne Rooney (7), Raul and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (both 6).

Be it teammates, the coach, journalists or fans – Shaqiri amazes the football world once again. “This man is a phenomenon,” says Andreas Boni, editor-in-chief of Blue Sport, joining the ranks of Shaqiri’s many admirers. This is what the reactions on social media showed:

5 + 5 – Xherdan Shaqiri is the seventh player to score more than 5 goals in the European Championship and more than 5 goals in the World Cup after Michel Platini, Jurgen Klinsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Romelu Lukaku. Poetry. #Skosoy #Euro2024 https://t.co/3gwcqYSjhn – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 19, 2024

3 – Only 5 players have scored more goals from long distance in major tournaments (European Championships and World Cups since 1966) than Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri (3): Rivelino 5

Diego Forlan 4

Lothar Matthew 4

Lionel Messi 4

Michel Platini 4 elite. #Euro2024 #Skosoy pic.twitter.com/C3yASLrgLp – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 19, 2024

Xherdan Shaqiri (10) scored major goals in major tournaments (World Cup + Euros) More than: Eusebio: 9

Alan Shearer: 9

Patrick Kluivert: 8

Wayne Rooney: 7

Raoul: 6

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 6 👑👑👑👑#Euro2024 #Skosoy pic.twitter.com/byUmMlfF8i — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 19, 2024

Xherdan Shaqiri appears in international tournaments every two years, achieves great successes, and then disappears again. The streets will not forget. – Rheumatology Kai Jr. (@kai_rheuma) June 19, 2024

Switzerland never fail, but in my memory Shaqiri has scored the best goal of the tournament every time since 1996. However, I also think he is 24 years old. – Uncle Dagobert (@Dagobert95) June 19, 2024

In fact, Shaqiri appears for Switzerland before every tournament and then scores the worst goals every time – Niklas Neu (@niklasnew) June 19, 2024

No one seems to know where Shaqiri plays, but they do know that he only scores dream goals every two years (be it in the World Cup or the European Championship). What a guy haha. – Firat Ay (@bvb96fan) June 19, 2024

#Shaqiri It’s like Ochoa: Every couple of years, the Swiss powerhouse appears out of nowhere in a major tournament and performs like a rock! 🤣🇨🇭 He is the only player to have scored at least one goal in the last three European Championships and a World Cup. 😳💪 #Skosoy pic.twitter.com/SS28LJ9LpU – ran (@ransport) June 20, 2024

There is the obligatory dream goal from Shaqiri and now he will disappear again for the next two years #Euro2024 – Focus on Fabienne (@FabienneXIII) June 19, 2024

A tournament is just a tournament in which Xherdan Shaqiri scores an absolutely absurd dream goal. #Skosoy – Felix Hasselsteiner (@FelixHa18) June 19, 2024

Shaqiri scoring his dream goal in a European tournament has more tradition than RB Leipzig – Basti (@basti_fortuna) June 19, 2024

Sforza in the return match at Nati: “Yakine knows how to tickle Shaqiri” Manu Rothmund discusses the most important stories surrounding the Swiss national team after the draw against Scotland with Ciriaco Sforza and Michael Wegmann. See also Juventus wins the first match against Chelsea, Ronaldo replaces Manchester in the last minute June 20, 2024