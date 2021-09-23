The flu vaccination is said to reduce the risk of dementia by up to 12 percent

fromMaria Dershawer Close

A recent study from the USA gives hope: Regular vaccinations can combat dementia.

Each year about 330,000 people develop dementia. Now a new study from the United States gives reason for hope. Even Twelve percent of a dementia diagnosis can be saved Through regular vaccinations against influenza. The results of the study were supported by German Society of Neurology chest.

Decreased risk of dementia: US study offers hope

More than 120,000 US veterans were examined in a retrospective study: 96.2% men and 3.8% women. The median age was 75.5 years.

Study participants were followed for 10 years, between 2009 and 2019.

Before starting, it was confirmed that dementia had not been diagnosed. In the end, it was noted how many people and which – depending on the number of influenza vaccinations – developed newly developed dementia.

And the 80-month observation showed: Nearly 16,000 study participants were newly diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who has received more than six flu shots during this period will get one 12% lower riskFor dementia – compared to people who got fewer or no vaccinations.

Can flu vaccines prevent dementia? This is why more studies are needed

How exactly is Alzheimer’s disease triggered? deposition and accumulation beta-amyloid between neurons. US study data suggests that flu vaccines may help break down beta-amyloid. this will be Breakthrough to treat dementia. However, the current study is a retrospective evaluation that has no evidence but can only show an association, according to DGN dementia expert Professor D. Doodle confirms. More future studies are needed to unambiguously clarify the connection.