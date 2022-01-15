The first tablet confirmed by Geekbench

Rumors have been circulating for a long time – and now they are known. Geekbench names the model number of Oppo’s first tablet.
The basics in brief
- Geekbench confirms details of rumors about the first tablet from Oppo.
- The model number is displayed in the database.
Nice Some leaks and speculation It was already available for the Oppo Pad. It can now be seen on Geekbench. The model number OPD2101 from Oppo Pad has appeared in the database.
According to the list, you own a tablet Snapdragon 870 Healer. The cause of joy for all gamers is the Adreno 650 GPU. This promises honest game performance. This configuration leaves the tablet with a single core score of 4,582 and a multi-core score of 12,259.
According to the 3C certification body, the tablet also charges at 33W. Previous leaks indicate that the battery is 8’080mAh. 11 inch (28 cm approx) LCD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.
Geekbench database also appears Android 11 down However, when the device is available for purchase still unknown. Therefore, interested parties should continue to be patient.
