science

The first small plants sprouted in the soil of the moon decades ago

May 13, 2022
Faye Stephens

The last manned flight to the moon was in 1972 as part of Apollo 17. NASA’s Artemis program is set to finally return humans to near-Earth celestial bodies in the 1920s. It is planned to establish a lunar base and an annual manned landing. The important question is whether the living conditions on the Earth’s satellite can be improved by agriculture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.