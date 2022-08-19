The first information about the device appeared

The first flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

The first details about the technical equipment of the Xiaomi 13 (Pro) have appeared. The highlight of the next flagship models is clearly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is likely to be introduced in November. As usual, smartphones will initially appear only in China, but later they will come to Europe.

After we recently got the first details about Xiaomi 12T (Pro) I informed, information about the next big flagship will follow. According to the passenger digital chat station It will update all versions of Xiaomi 13 series to the new versions Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 state. unlike Xiaomi 12 (Review) There will be no variant with the MediaTek Dimensity processor. The Qualcomm SoC will likely be integrated with the specially developed Surge P1 chip, which should enable better power management.

With the Pro model, Xiaomi seems to be E6 Super AMOLED display From Samsung, which also has LTPO technology. The screen will probably come with a file 2K resolution It rises and has rounded edges. According to insiders, the regular Xiaomi 13 will only have a flat Full HD panel. Nothing is known about the refresh rate, but it is likely to remain at the previous 120Hz. The screen on both models is broken by a central screen punch hole. The edge of the screen should continue to shrink thanks to the new housing technology.

What would the Xiaomi 13 (Pro) look like? (Photo: Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi)

The report also shows that the Xiaomi 13 series has single cell battery Uses. This can probably with up to 50 watt cordless get charged. The leaker did not comment on the speed of wired charging. Possibly, at least with Pro, it will be similar to Xiaomi 12S Pro 120W supercharging may be possible.

Presentation already in November?

According to the current state of knowledge, Xiaomi will launch version 13 (Pro) in November Introduce this year. It is expected shortly after the corresponding launch event Snapdragon Tech قمة Summit , which is rumored to begin November 14 in Hawaii. If there are no delays, it is likely that the upcoming flagship of Xiaomi will be the first smartphone based on the new Qualcomm SoC. For now at least, the manufacturer appears to be about a month ahead of its development schedule.

Sources

Links marked with * are affiliate links. By purchasing via this link, we, as the site operator, receive a sales commission without paying more. This is how you can support PC in all respects

Discover more author contributions