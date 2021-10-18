“The Final Countdown” – Astronaut Esa Maurer flies to the International Space Station

At about 28,000 kilometers per hour, the International Space Station races around the world in about 90 minutes. Astronauts are interested in the landscape of our planet. At night the cities sparkle as beacons of civilization, and during the day the oceans sparkle. Dozens of countries participate in the ISS – along with the United States and Russia, mainly Europe plus Japan and Canada. The research complex has been permanently inhabited by space travelers since 2000 and is considered a major technical achievement – despite its shortcomings. As the last German to date, Alexander Gerst traveled to the International Space Station in 2018.