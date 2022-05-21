The FII Institute launches a comprehensive new ESG™ framework and methodology for scoring and …

FII . Institutes

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute hosted a Summit on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance in Emerging Markets in London, attended by world leaders, CEOs, international investors, sustainability thought leaders and leaders:

introduced a new comprehensive ESG framework and scoring methodology to inform and accelerate ESG investment in emerging markets;

Published a White Paper on Environment, Society and Governance, calling on investors, governments and companies in emerging markets to step up their participation; And

Announced a €500,000 investment in Timbeter, a leader in green technology.

the new comprehensive ESG™ Framework and Assessment Methodology It aims to provide unbiased assessments of companies in emerging markets, which currently receive less than 10% of ESG flows despite being home to nearly 90% of the world’s population and nearly half of global GDP. ESG rating agencies are one of the main obstacles to further investment in emerging markets (EM). Currently, major rating agencies use KPIs that are not relevant to emerging markets. Existing frameworks focus too much on disclosure and ignore annual performance improvement. The new framework, developed with the support of Ernst & Young (EY), places more emphasis on improving performance over time rather than breadth of disclosure, and emphasizes sectoral challenges rather than country risks in order to ensure fair competition between firms in both Emerging and advanced companies. markets.

The FII follows its words with deeds and Invest 500,000 euros in Timbeter, a leading green technology company specializing in timber metering. To improve supply chain transparency, sustainability, and reliability in line with ESG operations, Timbeter introduces an AI-driven optical optics application that precisely quantifies logs in an area of ​​precise length and diameter. This technology is the key to more proactive forest management and a more sustainable sector.

who – which ESG White Paper It aims to stimulate more environmental, social and corporate governance investments in emerging markets. She is calling:

· TheInvestors Publicly commit to increasing the proportion of capital dedicated to emerging markets from less than 10% today to at least 30% of committed and invested capital by 2030.

· Governments encouraging companies based in emerging markets to be more proactive in disclosing relevant information through their regular reporting channels.

· Companies that are headquartered in emerging markets it should enhance how ESG measures adapt to local conditions and create value for all stakeholders, including risk management for investors.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII, said: “Our work at the FII focuses on raising awareness of the weaknesses in existing ESG standards and their impact on global sustainability prospects, and advocating for a comprehensive and equitable application of the ESG by promoting… the engagement of key global stakeholders to take action. Real actions.

ESG has been one of the fastest growing investment strategies in recent years, accounting for a third of all assets under management. But this growth is not uniform. Working with our partners at EY, we have identified and removed often-overlooked barriers to investing in ESG in emerging markets. With the launch of the Inclusive™ ESG Framework and Results Methodology, the investment in a global sustainable solutions company and the release of the latest ESG White Paper, we are taking concrete actions to create a better future for humanity. We are confident that our partners around the world will help us continue to push these actions forward

The ESG Summit in Emerging Markets was attended by more than 40 international leaders and experts who shared their views on the future of ESG and the future of sustainability. Among the speakers were SEHE Yasser Al-Rumayyan, President of the FII Institute, Governor of Public Investment Fund and Chairman of Saudi Aramco His Excellency Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment of Egypt, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Senator Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister of Italy Lord Jerry Grimstone From Boscobel Kt, UK Investment Minister David Schwimmer, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group, among others.

The FII Institute is a global non-profit organization founded in 2019 to advance one agenda – impacting humanity. Since its inception, the Institute has launched multiple initiatives to develop comprehensive ESG principles and improve ESG performance to create a better and more sustainable future for humanity.

