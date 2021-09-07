The fight for Merkel’s successor – Schulz’s bold plan suddenly works

– Suddenly Schulze’s bold plan works A month ago no one believed in Olaf Schultz and his SPD, and now he will suddenly win the election. Only the candidate himself predicted everything exactly. Dominic Eigenmann from Berlin

Since 2017 at the latest, he has been thinking about inheriting Merkel: Vice-Chancellor and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Schulz. Photo: James McDougall (AFP)

In the first summer of the pandemic, a year earlier, German Social Democrats presented Vice-Chancellor Olaf Schulz as a candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. The interest was very small. The Christian Democrats were 40 percent in the opinion polls, the Greens 20 percent, and the Social Democrats 15 percent. What difference should be made by who should lead Merkel’s scrawny party in the elections?

Until then, the same candidate saw it completely differently. In confidence, he sketched out his plan. At that time, he told reporters that Germany did not yet understand what unique elections are coming in 2021. For the first time in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, there was no concern, and this means that all cards will be reshuffled. No party had an advantage anymore, not even the Union.