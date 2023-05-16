The federal government has reported the first case of Zika virus in Switzerland since 2019

This means that the person concerned was infected abroad and then entered Switzerland. As announced by BAG on Monday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, there have been no infections with this virus in Switzerland itself.

The office expects more Zika virus cases to be reported as travel increases again. However, worldwide transmission of Zika has been at a low level since 2018. Since the reporting obligation began in 2016, the FBI has recorded a total of 75 cases of Zika virus infection.

Usually not a big deal, but…

Zika is transmitted by the bites of the Aedes mosquito. The virus was first detected in rhesus monkeys in Uganda’s Zika Forest about 70 years ago. In most cases, the infection is unnoticed. Symptoms can be fever, headache, and redness of the skin.

Serious consequences can occur, among other things, if a woman becomes infected with the Zika virus early in pregnancy. The children can then develop what is known as microcephaly, a malformation of the brain and skull. Since 2015, thousands of these deformities have appeared in Brazil when the Zika epidemic broke out there.

In February 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. Brazil sent tens of thousands of soldiers to fight the mosquitoes. Other countries in the region were also affected.

2019 injuries in France

In October 2019, the French authorities reported that two people in the Var department in southern France were infected with the Zika virus for the first time on European soil. The two injured people were not infected while traveling. The carrier of the virus may have been the Asian tiger mosquito. Both people recovered.