The farmer stirs the net – a heart made of lamb as a final salute to the sick aunt

– A heart made of sheep as a final salute to a sick aunt An Australian farmer has been unable to visit his dying aunt due to the lockdown. This gave him an idea.

I succeeded after several attempts: Ben Jackson’s sheep formed a heart. Video: Twitter / tmedia

Trapped by the lockdown, farmer Ben Jackson from the Australian state of New South Wales has created something special to pay a final tribute to his aunt in Brisbane, 425km away: letting his sheep form a heart.

The woman had cancer at the beginning of the epidemic and recently died. “Especially in these Covid times, no one can prepare for the pain that border closures bring with them. Not being able to say goodbye, not being there when you die. It’s very difficult.” guardian Jackson.

The farmer had already put the forage in the past in such a way that it was created by the animals that eat. The heart did not work until the third or fourth attempt. “The first time it looked like a violent emoji. And although my Aunt Depp has a good sense of humor, that wasn’t exactly what I wanted,” says Jackson.

The entire movement of the heart was filmed by a drone. The video was then shown at Jackson’s aunt’s funeral “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” by Simon and Garfunkel. The farmer later posted it online – and received numerous responses. Show him: “There are a lot of people who need a little encouragement right now.”

red

Found an error?Report now.