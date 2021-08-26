The Far Shore » Releases October 5th – Gold Rank Achieved

Yesterday, it was announced that “Jet: The Far Shore” had received a Gold status. Now the discovery simulator release date is known: October 5th.
The basics in brief
- On October 5th, Jet: The Far Shore, a new space exploration game, will be released.
- Developer Superbrothers showcased gameplay for the first time at Gamescom 2021.
- As a Mei explorer, you are the first person to visit a planet in the ocean.
The space exploration game “Jett: The Far Shore” was introduced in Gamescom is underway Foot. The game from developer Superbrothers convinced with its first insight into the gameplay with mysterious landscapes and fast spaceships. The game should appear for Play Station And on the Epic Games Store on October 5th.
Our first insight into “Jet: The Far Shore”.
In “Jett: The Far Shore”, the player slips into the role of explorer Mei who is the first person to visit a planet in the ocean. Besides walking alone Through the wilderness, the game also offers exciting chases in the spaceship named Jet.
Like the developers on Tuesday yesterday Twitter announceThe game has already achieved a gold status. This means that the version is already ready, which is then used for a discount redundant.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”