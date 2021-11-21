The fan uses the camera to take scary pictures

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It received several new functionality with the 2.0 update, which is what the fan base is now putting through their paces. One of the innovations is the professional camera, with which we can immerse ourselves in the game world from a first-person perspective. But what the player has created now is quite unusual for a family friendly game.

Animal Crossing Meets PT

On Twitter, User Evil Imp regularly shares funny and scary clips of game scenes from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. His latest video has caused uproar because it doesn’t remind us of a kid-friendly game, but more like a trailer for a horror game:

what do you see In the video, the player walks along a narrow corridor from the first-person view of the professional camera and looks at a board. An indefinable frightening noise could be heard on the radio. When it suddenly explodes and the player turns, there is a doll on the ground that is supposed to represent a corpse.

In a later path the bones of the human skeleton, the knight’s shield and the chandelier can be seen. All these details come from different horror movies and games, but the view in the narrow lane is reminiscent of all of the first trailer for it. the silent Hill-agent PT:













PT – Players scream in fear in the GC . trailer

In the corner stand the two resident bunnies Anne and Manu, who cast a surprised look. However, in terms of the entire scene, this seems so intimidating that we just want to escape the two. The two are very reminiscent of the twins from the horror movie The Shining.

Help Harvey

How did the player create the video? The two resident bunnies reveal it: The player recreated the scene in Harvey’s photo studio and got the residents excited about the stunning look as seen in the video.

So if you want to get creative on your own and create your own horror clips, Harvey’s Studio will be your first port of call. You can find more creative ideas from the Animal Crossing community on GamePro:

This is how you get the professional camera: The Camera Pro app can be purchased for 1500 miles from the device at the service center. This will then be installed on your phone and you can take a picture of your island in first person view. You can change the filter with shoulder buttons to use special effects for your photos.

