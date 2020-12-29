The FAA to allow small drones to fly at night, over people in a step toward wider deliveries

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to release new guidelines that allow operators of drones to fly at night and on humans who do not operate them, the department said Monday.

The new rules, which will be written into the Federal Register in January and come into effect 60 days later, will address security concerns related to identifying remote flight systems from the ground, Reuters mentionedHe described the move as a major step towards expanding commercial deliveries.

“The new rules clear the way for further integration of drones into our airspace by addressing safety and security concerns. They bring us closer to the day when we will routinely witness drone operations such as package delivery,” said Steve Dixon, Federal Aviation Administration director.

Reuters reported that drone manufacturers will have 18 months to start manufacturing drones with remote identification systems, and that operators will have an extra year to acquire them.

Drone operators are currently required to obtain a waiver if they want to fly at night or over people not involved in operating the drone.

over there Currently estimated 1.7 million drones registered with the federal government.

Several major companies such as Amazon have tested their unmanned aerial vehicle delivery service.