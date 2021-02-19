The European Union wants to share data with London even after Brexit | Offline Europe | DW

Even after the UK leaves the European Union, the European Union Commission states that personal data can be sent back and forth just as before. As announced by the authority, the British rules in its view guarantee adequate protection of personal data at the European Union level. Accordingly, the committee also examined the authorities’ access to personal data. She indicated that the British data protection law “was formed over decades” by Britain’s membership in the European Union.

“Ensuring the free and secure flow of personal data is vital for businesses and citizens on both sides of the English Channel,” said vice chairwoman Vera Gurova. “The UK has left the European Union, but not the European data protection family.” European Union Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders noted that the flow of data is also important for effective cooperation in fighting crime.

The transition period until the end of June

There is still a transition period until the end of June. In order for the data to continue to flow unimpeded from July onwards, the European Union countries still have to agree to the recommendation of the European Union Commission. According to information from European Union departments, approval is expected. In addition, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) is required to issue an opinion, but it cannot block the decision. Four years later, the level of data protection in Great Britain will be checked again.

For companies, a ban on data transmission would have posed significant difficulties in light of the growing importance of online offerings over the Internet. The Business Software Alliance, which includes companies such as Microsoft, Oracle and IBM, welcomed the decision. “This creates long-term confidence that data will continue to flow between the two partners even after Brexit,” said Director General Thomas Bowie.

BDI makes it easier

The German economy reacted comfortably to the decision of the European Union Commission: This is “an essential step towards European companies in order to facilitate the transfer of economic data and trade across the channel,” said Iris Pleuger of the Executive Council of the German Confederation. Industries. This creates the “urgently needed legal security for companies”.

Susan Demel of the Federal Association for Information, Communication Technology and New Media (Bitkom) also welcomed the move of the European Union Commission. We hope that the test will now be completed in time and another jolt to be avoided.

Susan Demel, Bitkom Digital Society Board Member

The European Union has data-sharing agreements with a dozen countries, including Japan, Switzerland, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. However, the European Court of Justice declared a similar agreement with the USA invalid. According to this, US national security laws that allow access to company data violate European Union data protection standards.

kle / rb (afp, dpa)