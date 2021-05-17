The European Union and the United Kingdom continue to fight to find a solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland

The European Union Commission and the United Kingdom are still searching for a good solution to Northern Ireland’s special regulations in the context of Brexit.
The basics are in brief
- As part of Brexit, the debate over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues.
- The Irish PM is confident and hopes that an agreement will be reached soon.
The European Union Commission and the United Kingdom continue to try to find a solution to the conflict over the special rules for Northern Ireland. On Friday, the European Union Commission received a reaction from London over the violation measures. Next steps are discussed.
Background to this dispute over physical checks on British goods and food imports into British Northern Ireland. The content of the reaction from London remained unknown at first. Physical controls were agreed between Northern Ireland and Great Britain to avoid border controls with Ireland.
These special rules in the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol are now causing frictional losses in the movement of goods, business discontent and political tensions in Northern Ireland. The European Commission also confirmed on Saturday that European Union negotiator Marus Sivkovic was in close contact with his British colleague David Frost.
Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin expressed confidence after meeting his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday. It is believed that the difficulties can be overcome in time. We are convinced that the withdrawal agreement mechanisms can solve these problems. “Therefore, they must be monitored,” the Palestinian News Agency quoted the Irish prime minister as saying.