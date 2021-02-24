The European Commission wants to deepen cooperation with Scotland

Scotland will elect a new Parliament in May and the SNP is currently leading the polls. This wants to return to the European Union. With independent Scotland, without the UK – but in close partnership with Bavaria.

This was confirmed by the politician in the Scottish National Party, Joan McCallbine, who was a guest of the European Commission in Parliament. There, members of the European Parliament were open to the return of Scotland to the European Union, including Committee Chairman Tobias Gotthardt of the Free Voters: “If the Scots want it, the Scots must have a chance to return to the European Union.”

Rinderspacher: Return depends on many conditions

For the spokesman for European policy of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party, Marcus Rinderbacher, the return of Scotland to the European Union is still fraught with question marks: “If the Scots declare that they want to become a member of the European Union after a referendum on independence and London finally agreed, we would welcome it of course. If the Scots are very close to Europe or even a member of the European Union. “

Boom: See the UK as a community

On the one hand, Rep. Martin Baum of the AfD, criticizes the independence of Scotland: “We see the UK as a society and I have concerns about whether it will be very good for the future of this union if the UK splits apart.”

Regional parliaments have a common history

For this reason, Bavaria will initially rely on close cooperation for the next few years and will also point to its common history.

In 1998 the Scottish Regional Parliament was created. At the time, the Bavarian Parliament made its bylaws available as a blueprint – and it has since been seen as something like the godfather of the parliament in Edinburgh.

Historical ties that have become even more important since Brexit. This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Committee Gothart. Gotthardt explained that the Scots have clarified their European orientation in recent years, and they now want to tackle future topics such as artificial intelligence or innovations in agriculture together.

“Every disruption is also a new beginning. Now that we are a strong partner, it is indeed an opportunity to build something new on the rubble left behind by Brexit.” (Tobias Gotthardt, Free Electors)

Scottish Rep. Mac Albin is also counting on a fresh start after Great Britain withdrew from the European student exchange program Erasmus Plus.

The Greens and the Social Democratic Party want to strengthen student exchanges

Scotland’s return to Erasmus – Bavaria could also benefit from that, as explained by Rinderspacher, SPD politician: “There are more than 150,000 students from the European Union in Great Britain who are currently facing the question: Well, studying on the island will be more expensive and it will be very expensive. It will be more difficult and it is good if we advocate in the realm of direct influence. “

Support also comes from the Green Party. Florian Sekman said that when it comes to Erasmus, cooperation with European partners is directly visible to the citizens of Bavaria: “Great Britain and Scotland are among the most popular destinations for schoolchildren, students and trainees here in Bavaria. They want to maintain close contact.”

In a proposal the European Commission emphasized the close ties in the state parliament. For Gotthardt, the commission’s chair, the foundation for the long-term partnership has been renewed – despite or perhaps because of Brexit.