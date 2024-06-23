The escaped donkey lives “happy and healthy” in the elk herd

Hiker Max Fennell discovered the escaped donkey and posted a video of it on Instagram.Image: Screenshot of Instagram @maxfennell

A donkey that escaped from its owners in California five years ago was found among a herd of wild elk, and appears to be living its “best life.”

Terry and Dave Drewry of Auburn believe the animal, photographed by a hiker in early June, is their pet “Diesel.”

The couple is relieved that the animal is safe and decide to let him live as a “wild donkey” with his new family.

Diesel got scared and ran away while on a hiking trip with Mr. Drury near Clear Lake, California, in 2019.

Weeks of volunteer searching were unsuccessful, and after a few months he was recorded for the last time on surveillance camera.

“We eventually kind of gave up,” Drury told CBS News. “There was simply no trace of him.”

The donkey must stay with the elk herd

Then hiker Max Fennell spotted the herd earlier this month and described the donkey as “happy and healthy” and posted his film on social media.

“It was amazing. It was like oh my God. We’re finally seeing him. We finally know he’s okay. He’s living his best life. He’s happy. He’s healthy and it was just a relief,” Drury says.

The elk herd is located only a few miles from where Diesel first disappeared and in an area where there are no wild donkeys.

“They’re two very different animals, but they’re learning how to get along and start a family,” Drury says.

The Drewrys have adopted new donkeys since Diesel’s disappearance and have no plans to try to catch their missing animal.

“Catching him would be next to impossible,” Ms Drury said. “He’s really a wild donkey now. He’s out there doing whatever he wants.” (flexible)