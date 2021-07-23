The Epic Games Store brings new features

In order to keep up the competition, the Epic Games Store will soon introduce some features. Steam users will be familiar with this.
The basics in brief
- The Epic Games Store will soon launch new features for a better user experience.
- Soon, users’ visible achievements and profiles will arrive in the Store.
- The innovations are largely inspired by the content on Steam.
It looks like Epic Games is currently working in full swing inside I made a PC game store. It seems that the biggest competitor, Steam, is being imitated here. Several new features, coming soon, are already available on the Valve platform.
Epic Games wants to improve the user experience
They are on the board of directors of the company Trello Now many new features Listed and that should start soon. The point of achievements is particularly exciting. Here, players can see which successes are in the game and which have already been achieved.
Profiles, which provide a live overview of the account, are also quite new. Here you can find information such as achievements and friends list Or the game stats of fellow players It can be viewed or seen.
Overall, the Epic Games Store should be more user-friendly in the future and come close to the competition. However, it is currently unknown when these changes will actually begin.
