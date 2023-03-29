The end of the series decided after the third season? – fernsehserien.de

Season 3 has already launched in the UK in August 2021 – almost two years after Season 2 aired just before the pandemic. While all of the previous renewals came shortly after the seasons aired, there’s been silence since the season 3 finale.

It would be a shame for Britannia fans to see the series come to an end at this point, as season 3 ended on a somewhat surprising note.

The movie “Britannia” tells of the fact that in the year 43, the Roman legions under the leadership of Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) tried to extend the empire’s influence to the south of Great Britain.

To do so, they must take action against the fragmented Celts, who are ruled by savage warrior women as well as powerful druids who can summon the powers of the underworld.

Other starring roles in the Jez Butterworth series include Mackenzie Crook, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Sophie Okonedo, Julian Rhind-Tutt, and Zoë Wanamaker.

In Germany, the first three seasons of “Britannia” were shown on the local pay-TV channel Sky Atlantic.