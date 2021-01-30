The Emirati Al-Amal probe will be the first of three missions to reach Mars next month

The Emirati Mars exploration mission, known as the Hope Probe, will go into orbit around Mars on February 9.

The mission was one of three missions launched from Earth to Mars in July, including the NASA Persevering Rover and the Chinese Tianwen 1 mission. Hope revolves around the planet, Tianwen-1 will orbit and land on planet, perseverance will land on Mars.

All three missions begin around the same time, as Mars and Earth are aligned on the same side of the Sun, allowing for a more efficient journey to Mars.

when The arrival of the spacecraft and the probe of hope will form the UAE the fifth country in history to reach the red planet. Missionary aspirations do not stop there.

The probe, along with its three scientific instruments, aims to produce the first complete picture of Mars’ atmosphere. The instruments collect various data points on the atmosphere in order to measure seasonal and daily changes.

This information gives scientists insight into the climate and weather dynamics in different layers of the Martian atmosphere. Together, this will shed light on how energy and particles such as oxygen and hydrogen traveled through the atmosphere and how they escape from Mars.

Boulder Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. “We learned from previous missions that the loss of the atmosphere over time has been important throughout the history of Mars,” said David Breen, deputy chief investigator for the Maven orbiter. Mars Atmosphere and Controlled Evolution At the University of ColoradoBoulder Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.

“We need to do more to quantify this loss and understand how the rest of the atmosphere affects this loss from a global perspective.”

The mission team said the spaceship was in good health and was behaving exactly as it was supposed to be in the days leading up to its arrival during a press conference on Thursday.

Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, President of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency and Minister of State for Advanced Sciences of the United Arab Emirates, said that speeding up the arrival of the mission to Mars is an emotional journey on a rollercoaster.

“Each celebration point followed by several points of concern await the next celebration points,” she said.

“On the one hand, one of the goals of our mission was to motivate many students and the entire community within STEM. We have seen a great change in the way students think, especially in the UAE. But we also have it, it’s an area that is usually known to be unstable and has a lot of ideas about what Is possible.

Reaching Mars

The Hope Probe is moving towards Mars so fast that the spaceship would literally use Mars’ gravity to throw it into space if it was not slowed sufficiently upon arrival.

About half of the spacecraft’s fuel is used to slow it down enough to allow the spacecraft to be captured by the gravitational pull of Mars and enter orbit.

Starting the engines 30 minutes before reaching Mars would slow down from more than 75,185 mph to 11,184. Miles per hour.

When the violent spacecraft lands on the surface of Mars on February 18th, it will hit the Martian atmosphere at speeds of more than 200,000 km / h and it will only have seven minutes to calm down for a smooth landing on the surface.

The Hope Probe team is studying this stage of the spacecraft’s arrival to Mars, known as the Mars Orbiter insertion stage, which is no less important and dangerous than the launch of the spacecraft. Insofar as perseverance will land on Mars primarily without NASA intervention, Hope will be able to respond to any problems and, to some extent, take care of herself.

Once Hope establishes an orbit around Mars, it will communicate with Earth via a ground station in Spain. The one-way light time between Mars and Earth is between 10 and 11 minutes, so the signal is slightly delayed.

“Less than half of the spacecraft sent to Mars are actually successful,” said Pete Wyethnell, mission program director at the Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory. “But this is a very trained, very simulated and very much analyzed event. I can’t imagine being more prepared than now.”

Take a new look

After hope is conquered by Mars’s gravity, you will enter an elliptical orbit around the planet, 621 miles from the surface of Mars and 30,683 miles from the surface of Mars. It takes about 40 hours to complete the course.

During this time, the probe sends its first image of Mars.

According to Breen, between February and mid-May during the mission transition, hope remains in this stage, known as the Orbit of Conquest.

During this transition, ground teams send some commands to the spaceship to test the tools and make observations on Mars to see if any of the tools need to be changed.

Then it was time to maneuver hope in the orbit of science This will allow the probe instruments to collect scientific data on Mars.

Hope will complete a scientific orbit of the planet every 55 hours. This orbit will provide the first global picture of weather and atmosphere dynamics on Mars to be shared with the scientific community through the mission data center.

The mission is expected to last two years, with an option to extend for a third year.

The probe is in a different orbit than the previous spacecraft that visited Mars.

“It’s a very high orbit, much higher than any other scientific mission to Mars,” Breen said. “In this elevated orbit where our devices are observing Mars from a global perspective, you will always see nearly half of Mars regardless of where we are in orbit when we look at the planet.”

The orbiter will pick up the probe near the Martian equator, which will allow the spaceship to capture different times of the day on the planet. And the fact that it has an elliptical or elliptical orbit means that observations both near and far from Mars will be captured.

“It could be spotting many geographic regions at a time of day when the entire probe is approaching Mars and accelerating, and it could match the speed at which Mars is rotating around its axis,” Breen said. “You can hover over a single geographical area like the mighty Olympus Mons volcano and examine the atmosphere there at many times of the day.”

Every nine days of the mission, the probe took a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere.

“We will monitor every geographic region at any time of the day and every nine days,” Breen said.