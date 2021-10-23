The dog sees certain things on TV: his reaction hardly leaves anyone indifferent

Over 875,000 thousand TikTok users have already clicked on this funny dog clip.
Canada – This short clip with Golden Retriever Charlie is making waves!
The dog was on his TikTok channel last week.”@charliethegoldensmomIt went viral. 875,000 people have watched the video since October 13.
In addition to more than 149,000 likes, the clip received nearly a thousand comments. The short film did not leave anyone indifferent – there was clearly a need for discussion.
But what actually happens in the short recording? You can see Charlie, the fur-nosed, propped up on a sofa with her front legs.
The four-legged friend stares in the direction of the TV set. Pan Melts: The Disney movie “Oben” is currently on TV, with the male Dug having some fun looks.
This also seems to please the animal viewer, who barks excitedly when his “star” appears on the screen.
Charlie’s girlfriend photographed it in which Your dog’s reaction is for a good reason. In her comment, the lady wrote: “Charlie loves Doug so much!”
TikToker was just as excited. They wrote many comments such as:
- “It hangs on the side of the sofa just like kids, just like a distracted kid playing games.”
- “The way his tail kills me 😂”.
- “He loves Doug because it is important to him to be represented in the media.”
- “My dog does the exact same thing. I swear to you, they did this for you.”
- “My cat loves ‘Tom and Jerry’. It’s so cute. Thanks for sharing 👍”.
Charlie, who according to his mistress lives in Canada, also has an Instagram page in addition to his TikTok account. There, its owner also posted the clip.
However, as is often the case, work on this portal has not been able to build on its success. But there were also enough for several hundred likes there.
