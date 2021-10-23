The dog sees certain things on TV: his reaction hardly leaves anyone indifferent

Over 875,000 thousand TikTok users have already clicked on this funny dog ​​clip.

Charlie stares in amazement towards the screen. © TikTok / screenshot / charliethegoldensmom



The dog was on his TikTok channel last week.”@charliethegoldensmomIt went viral. 875,000 people have watched the video since October 13.

In addition to more than 149,000 likes, the clip received nearly a thousand comments. The short film did not leave anyone indifferent – there was clearly a need for discussion.

But what actually happens in the short recording? You can see Charlie, the fur-nosed, propped up on a sofa with her front legs.

The four-legged friend stares in the direction of the TV set. Pan Melts: The Disney movie “Oben” is currently on TV, with the male Dug having some fun looks.

This also seems to please the animal viewer, who barks excitedly when his “star” appears on the screen.

Charlie’s girlfriend photographed it in which Your dog’s reaction is for a good reason. In her comment, the lady wrote: “Charlie loves Doug so much!”