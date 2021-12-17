The doctor can hardly believe his eyes: the woman has a fetus in her liver

Doctor. Michael Narvi of Winnipeg, Canada, couldn’t believe his eyes as he looked at ultrasound images of a patient.

Winnipeg (Canada) – A pediatrician from Winnipeg, Canada, couldn’t believe his eyes as he looked at ultrasound images of a patient.

In fact, the young woman had Dr. Michael Narvi, only visited her because she was on her period for 14 days and started to worry.

However, when she arrived at the hospital, she received a shocking diagnosis: her ectopic pregnancy.

So the fertilized egg did not implant itself in her uterus but migrated. In most ectopic pregnancies, this often begins – as the name suggests – in the fallopian tubes.

anomaly

Rarely, something like this can happen in the ovaries, cervix, or abdominal wall.

The case of the pregnant patient, Dr. However, Narvi was particularly unusual: “We found a baby in your liver,” said the doctor – still in disbelief. in the video on his TikTok account.

“We sometimes see it in the abdomen, but never in the liver. This is the first time for me.”

And no wonder either! according to National Center for Biotechnology Ectopic pregnancy in the liver is ‘extremely rare’. To date, only 14 cases have been identified worldwide between 1964 and 1999.

Soon after diagnosis, the patient was taken to the operating room. Although her life could be saved there, unfortunately nothing else could be done for the fetus.