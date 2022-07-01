The DLC for Delicious Last Course was accepted very well in the first tests

Cuphead may look cute, but it’s not a kid’s thing. On the contrary: the story revolves around a deal with the devil and the gameplay is very challenging in terms of difficulty. The same goes for the recently released DLC The Delicious Last Course. Apparently, it also seamlessly connects to the main game in terms of quality and mostly leaves enthusiastic testers behind.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course in the international ranking table

This is how good the DLC is: The content of Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course really gets good average ratings on both the Metacritic review aggregator site and OpenCritic. As usual, it consists of all kinds of reviews.

on me Metacritic Cuphead DLC ends with MetaScore 88, but for the PC version.

Cuphead DLC ends with MetaScore 88, but for the PC version. in OpenCritic The Delicious Last Course has 87 100% recommendations.

magazine evaluation IGN 9/10 detective game 8.8 / 10 destructive 9/10 Game Spot 9/10 Edge Magazine 90 WCCF Tech 90 dementia game 80 Computer game lovers 78 ribbed – Press the start button 9/10

Cuphead – Delicious Final Course – gameplay trailer for the DLC shooter Bullet Hell

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course – This is a hit, the less

What is praise?

Cuphead delivers exactly what fans loved about the main game – more than just it. It is clear that high quality can be maintained in all respects. ribbed For example, she hasn’t given ratings for numbers for a long time, but she does praise Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course on top tones:

See also WhatsApp wants to greatly expand emoji reactions “For anyone who appreciates the intense challenge of multi-stage boss combat (and I count myself among them), Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course offers some of the best levels and artwork in the game. There’s no filler here, and it all highlights the fight as an experience we’ll remember.”

This is not going well

For those who were hoping for big changes and some groundbreaking innovation, The Delicious Last Course seems like nothing. Kim Snaith writes for GameSpew for example:

“If, for whatever reason, you’re hoping for major disruptions in terms of gameplay and difficulty, you won’t find it here.”

If you’ve got a taste (hehe) by now, you can try out the Cuphead DLC right away. The Delicious Last Course was released yesterday for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X PC and Nintendo Switch. There’s even a Netflix series: Everything you need to know about the Cuphead series on Netflix It can be found in this GamePro article.

How do you like the DLC for Cuphead? Have you already played it?