The dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol has not been resolved

Johnson made it clear on Friday that this option was not off the table. The protocol is part of the Brexit deal signed by London and Brussels. It aims to ensure that the border between the European Union member Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, remains open. However, this did create a customs border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, which caused some problems in trade between the British. London wants to renegotiate the protocol from scratch. However, Brussels has so far rejected this and insists on implementing the agreements.