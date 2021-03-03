The discovery of a strange stone on the surface of Mars

A few days ago, the “persevering” spacecraft landed on the red planet. NASA has now released a high-resolution 360-degree panoramic image that captures stunning detail.

The latest images from Mars inspire scientists (avatar: Getty Images)

How well the Mastcam’s zoom function on Mars works is shown in the latest 360-degree image from Day Three of the Mars mission, which shows the entire horizon. Because the high-resolution image that NASA posted on its website reveals interesting details: the bottom of the Jizero crater, sand dunes, elevations, and a lot of stones.

NASA has published its first high-resolution 360-degree panoramic image (Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS)

A detailed shot of the panorama also shows something else that fascinates scientists around the world: an oddly shaped stone protrudes from the dark, rocky landscapes.

This high-resolution 360-degree image, captured by Mastcam, released by NASA (Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS / ASU)

According to Space.com reports, this unusual rock already has a name. Since its shape resembles a seal, NASA scientists have called it “Harbor Seal Rock.” But what exactly distorted the stone? It is said that the winds of Mars acting on the body over eons are responsible for this.

It will be interesting to see if and what NASA employees there will discover in the next few days. Because the first Mars rover panoramas consisted of a total of 142 individual images.

