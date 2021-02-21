The Democratic Unionist Party announces a lawsuit against the Brexit Treaty

Democratic unionists in British Northern Ireland fear that the Brexit deal will create barriers between their country and the rest of the UK. You want to crack down on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

I amIn Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) wants to file a lawsuit against the Brexit treaty between the European Union and Great Britain. The DUP announced Sunday that it wants to take action against the Northern Ireland protocol in the contract.

The DUP criticizes that this creates barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. The protocol aims to ensure that EU rules are applied in Ireland without introducing border controls between Ireland and Northern Ireland. As a result, controls on the movement of goods threaten to move to the border between the mainland British island and Northern Ireland.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed by party leader Arlene Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds and members of the DUP in the London Parliament. The Democratic Unionist Party is the largest Protestant party in the country that promotes the unity of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Most of its supporters are anti-Catholic and oppose the unification of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland. In the British House of Commons, the Federal Democratic Party holds eight out of 650 seats.