The delivery of the fake heir Sorokin was prevented at the last minute

Convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, who holds German citizenship, will not be extradited from the United States to Germany for the time being. Shortly before the planned deportation, her attorney, Audrey Thomas, filed an appeal with the immigration authorities. Sorokin was given emergency treatment because she had “serious health conditions” that could worsen on a long trip, Thomas told Business Insider.

On Monday, prison officials informed Sorokin that she was leaving. The 31-year-old had previously applied for asylum in the United States for about a year. Officials at the Orange County Jail in upstate New York, where Sorokin was being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), began preparing for her deportation.

But before ICE put Sorokin on a plane, immigration attorney Audrey Thomas petitioned the Department of Justice to keep her in the United States. Sorokin was given emergency treatment because she had “serious health conditions” that could worsen on a long trip, Thomas told Business Insider.

widespread fraud

Sorokin, who holds German citizenship, became famous through a scam in which she pretended to be an heiress with a fortune of $60 million. With her false identity, she established herself in New York’s high society. She scammed new friends, banks, and businessmen out of more than $200,000. Her exploits were depicted in the popular Netflix show Inventing Anna, which was released in February. Sorokin was sentenced to four years in prison. However, in February, the fraudster was released from prison for good behaviour. A few weeks later she was arrested again because her visa had expired.

Sorokin complained about the “Kafkawi immigration system” in the United States in an article interested in trade She wrote that authorities often informed her about the sessions at the last minute. “It is difficult to prepare or present evidence to the court when you hear about it ten minutes before the hearing,” she wrote.

Her seat on the plane was now empty. Sorokin is still in the Orange County Jail right now. Attorney Thomas said she has hired another attorney, Carol Gray, to appeal to the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to keep Sorokin in the country and get him out of prison. According to Thomas, immigration officials are unfair and “disturbed by her audacity to apply for asylum”.

