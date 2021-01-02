The death of an Iranian conservative cleric, according to state media

The Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute, headed by Misbah Yazdi, said that he had been hospitalized over the past few days due to an illness in his digestive system.
Misbah Yazdi was seen as a hardliner and anti-Western in general, including his anti-American stances. As an outspoken critic of the liberal press, he has been known to endorse the crackdowns on domestic dissent, feminism, and gender equality.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered his condolences on the death of Misbah Yazdi, according to Press TV, which reported that Misbah Yazdi was 85 years old.
Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said Misbah Yazdi was close to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
