The Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute, headed by Misbah Yazdi, said that he had been hospitalized over the past few days due to an illness in his digestive system.

The prominent cleric played a major role in The 1979 uprising That overthrew the Western-backed Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Misbah Yazdi was seen as a hardliner and anti-Western in general, including his anti-American stances. As an outspoken critic of the liberal press, he has been known to endorse the crackdowns on domestic dissent, feminism, and gender equality.

According to regional experts, he was a spiritual mentor to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Former Iranian President Who served from 2005 to 2013.