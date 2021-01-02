World

The death of an Iranian conservative cleric, according to state media

by
The Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute, headed by Misbah Yazdi, said that he had been hospitalized over the past few days due to an illness in his digestive system.

The prominent cleric played a major role in The 1979 uprising That overthrew the Western-backed Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Misbah Yazdi was seen as a hardliner and anti-Western in general, including his anti-American stances. As an outspoken critic of the liberal press, he has been known to endorse the crackdowns on domestic dissent, feminism, and gender equality.

According to regional experts, he was a spiritual mentor to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Former Iranian President Who served from 2005 to 2013.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered his condolences on the death of Misbah Yazdi, according to Press TV, which reported that Misbah Yazdi was 85 years old.

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said Misbah Yazdi was close to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mesbah Yazdi was a member of Experts Association – The body responsible for electing and monitoring the performance of the Supreme Leader of Iran – and the Supreme Council for the Cultural Revolution, Press TV reported.
