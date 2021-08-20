The daughter of the exiled Afghan president lives as a lover in New York

Ashraf Ghani’s daughter lives a very different life from the lives of her Afghan compatriots – she is 42 years old, an artist in New York and lives as a lover.
The basics in brief
- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was forced to flee the Taliban on Sunday.
- Meanwhile, his daughter lives in the United States as an artist and activist.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani He fled Afghanistan on a Sunday when he was Taliban I stood at the gates of Kabul. Only enough time for 169 million dollar And pack four cars. The 72-year-old has been granted asylum in the United Arab Emirates.
His daughter, Maryam Ghani, did not have to flee. The 42-year-old works as an artist and activist in the USA. According to American media, Hipster lives in New York.
Rich lives in a luxury apartment in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hills, surrounded by trendy bars and art studios.
art and movies
“I’m a Brooklyn cliché,” Ghani said in a 2015 interview. art She is also interested in film. Recently published a documentary.
Ghani has a good reputation: her work has already been shown at the Tate Modern or the famous Guggenheim.
daughter of Ashraf Ghani However, he was born in the USA and therefore has a US passport. She only did it when she was 24 years old For the first time in Afghanistan for travel. However, she has never lived in the Asian country.
Father Ashraf Ghani wants to return
is yours the father Ashraf Ghani He was the president of Afghanistan until recently. However, his escape and the millions in his luggage were not well received by many Afghans. Ghani rejects these allegations and has announced that he will return to Afghanistan.
His daughter Maryam didn’t want to talk to reporters about taking power Taliban Modern. But she called on social media to support the Afghan people.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”