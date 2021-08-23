The Danes and the British nominate the teams for the European Dressage Championship in Hagen

Two nations with clear medal ambitions have nominated their teams for the European Dressage Championships in Hagen: Denmark and Great Britain. In essence, the Olympic teams are supplemented by some new faces, but in Denmark there are three new horses.

The Danes are led by Catherine Dufour and Bohemian, who finished fourth in the free program at the Tokyo Olympics. She is the only one in the Tokyo team that started. Charlotte Hering and Buffranco, sixth at the Compiegne Grand Prix, will be on their side at the European Dressage Championships in Hagen. The two traveled to Tokyo as a spare couple.

Daniel Bachmann Andersen will be riding a championship for Denmark for the first time. His horse is Danish eunuch Marshall Bell. The nine-year-old son of Don Romantic got his start internationally in April of this year, at Hagen at Horses and Dreams. Otherwise Germany would have been a good place for both. The pair competed in Herzlik in June and for the first weekend in August. In August, there were more than 74 per cent in the Junior Grand Prix special.

Nanna Skodborg Merrald completed the quartet with Atterupgaards Orthilia v. Gribaldi, who was still at the start for Great Britain at the 2015 European Championships in Aachen.

Anna Kasprzak and Lone Bang Larsen are planned as a reserve soldier.

Briton: The Olympic Trio of the European Dressage Championships in Hagen

‘Never change a winning team (almost)’ is the UK’s obvious motto. Here the officials rely on (Shar) Lottie’s husband in a male company. The Tokyo trio of bronze medalists Charlotte Dujardin, Geo, Charlotte Fry and Everdale (and Dark Legend as a reserve horse) as well as Karl Hester and En Vogue will start in Hagen. Olympic reservist Gareth Hughes with Sandro Heit’s son Centano van Hove Olympia is number four in the UK delegation.

Reserve is Laura Tomlinson of Rose Bavaria, who has just won all exams in Donaueschingen. Emile Faure and the ancient Dono di Maggio were planned as a second reserve.