The Czechs beat Germany and won the women’s second hockey group.

Calgary, Alberta (AP) – Dominika Laskova scored twice as the Czech Republic beat Germany 2-0 at the Women’s World Hockey Championship on Wednesday night to win Group B and battle the United States or Canada in the quarter-finals.

All five teams in Group A – with five-time defending champions USA (3-0) and Canada (3-0), who will play for the group title on Thursday night – will advance to the top three teams from Group B. Quarter-finals.

Clara Bislarova helped the Czech Republic win 4-0 in the group stage with 12 saves.

Laskova invited her colleague Alina Mills to lead the tournament with four people.

Laskova opened the gate for 4:28 in the second half and hit again 9:09 in the third.

Franziska Alp stopped 27 shots for Germany (2-1).

Germany finished the group stage Thursday night against Japan (2-1).

The winner meets the loser the United States and Canada and the loser plays the winner the United States and Canada.

In the first group, Petra Nieminen scored two goals in Finland’s 4-0 victory over Russia.

Susanna Tabani and Jenina Nylund also scored and Annie Kesala saved 13 balls.

Finland will meet (1-2) on Thursday with Switzerland (0-3) for third place in the group. Russia completed the preliminary round 1-3.

In the last match, Hungary defeated Denmark 5-1 and finished fourth in Group B in their first appearance in the competition.

Alexandra Joy and Fani Gaspareks scored two goals for Hungary (1-3). Kinga Jokai-Tsilage also scored and Aniko Nemeth made 10 saves.

Josephine Jacobsen scored for the Danish national team (0-4).

Canada’s captain Marie-Philippe Pauline will suspend the US showdown after saving a chest-thumping against Switzerland on Tuesday.

The US team beat its opponent 12-0 on Tuesday evening, beating Switzerland and Finland 3-0 and beating Russia 6-0.