The Czech and Belgian women conquered Ironman 70.3 in Mallorca

Czech Barbara Spratt and the Belgian Nick Theiss You have Ironman 70.3 around Port d’Alcudia in northern Mallorca had won. At the event on Saturday (May 13), where about 3200 athletes Went to the start, got German Ania Wachbach from Koblenz Silver. The Dutch woman became the third woman Ilona Eversdyk.

The British came among the men Will Grace and the Only 20-year-old Austrian Sebastian Fuchs from Weyer Near Steyr also on the platform. The conditions in the race were not easy. while it rained, the water was not particularly warm at 19 degrees. The athletes had to swim 1.9 km in the sea, cycle 90 km and run a half marathon to the finish.

Most of the Iron Man participants came from outsideJust 14 percent were Hispanic. clear distance Great Britain The largest group is foreigners (31 percent).

Then they followed Germans at 12 percent, the French at 6.4 percent and the Swiss at 4.8 percent. After all, the United States was also represented at 3.4 percent of respondents. In total, athletes from 71 different countries competed. / jk