The couple withdrew from the flood: Now the savior is talking about Halen

Deadly floods hit the Austrian city of Hallen on Saturday evening. Water rushes through the streets, rises higher and higher – and pulls two people away. He talks about Saleh and Issa Karaslan who spoke to “Bild”. “Within five minutes the water was half a meter high, we couldn’t stand it!” says Saleh Kreslan.
Alexander Eisenman lives right next to him, and he is currently closing his door against the blocks of water. His son sees the neighbors drifting away in the water and shouts: “Dad, someone’s drifting away!” At first the savior does not notice who he is. He just reacts, even if he hesitates for a moment. “I thought about it for a moment, but then I started walking.”
He jumps in and gets swept away instantly. Water has a lot of power. “You don’t have much influence there,” he told Bild.de. But he managed to move the two of them to a courtyard where the water was no longer raging. Alexander Eisenman: “If we had been swept into the Kothbach by water, it would have been really bad.” (new)
Publication date: 07/19/2021 at 3:55 pm
Last update: July 19, 2021, 47 minutes ago
