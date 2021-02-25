The consultations between the European Union and Great Britain are inconclusive

The European Union and Great Britain issued a Joint Declaration on the Peace Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

(Photo: dpa)

Girl carrying the European Union flag in Northern Ireland

London, Brussels Despite conciliatory words from both sides, there is still a solution in sight to the turmoil over Brexit rules in the British province of Northern Ireland. The so-called Joint Commission of the European Union and Great Britain joined forces on Wednesday to hold an Internet conference, but the joint statement subsequently remained vague.

Background to this physical checks dispute between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. It aims to avoid the need for a rigid border between the two halves of Ireland, but it makes business more difficult, for example, for supermarkets that bring their goods into the county by sea from Great Britain. In some cases, the shelves for vegetables were empty after they went into operation at the start of the year.

After the conflict temporarily escalated as the European Union briefly considered introducing controls to control vaccine exports, London has called for sweeping changes to the protocol. But there was no talk of that on Wednesday.