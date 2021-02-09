Bundesverband Fuhrparkmanagement e. Fifth.

document

2102 PI BVF OnlineSeminar Brexit.pdf

PDF – 122 kb

Department of the Bundesverband Fuhrparkmanagement e. V. (BVF) invites you to an integrated webinar. Read for yourself.

Warm greetings

Wolfgang Eck

+++

Announcement of the event

The consequences of Brexit on fleet management

UK / EU driver’s licenses are valid as of 01.01.2021 / Association attorney answers important questions / Non-members can also participate / Date: March 4, 2021

Mannheim, February 2021.

Brexit raises urgent questions for fleet and mobility officials. For example, are German or European driver’s licenses valid in Great Britain and British driver’s licenses in the European Union? What should you pay attention to? The Bundesverband Fuhrparkmanagement (BVF) provides information on the current legal situation in a combined webinar. The speaker is Lutz D. Fischer, Association Attorney.

When the UK leaves the European Union, there are some changes, such as validity and mutual recognition of driver’s licenses. This also applies to drivers of the company’s cars, and thus to fleet managers. Of course, we do not leave those responsible in the company’s fleets alone with this uncertain situation. That is why we launched an appropriate online event with our association lawyer Lutz D. Fischer, where the most important questions were clarified, ”said BVF Managing Director Axel Schaeffer.

The BVF is inviting all members and non-members to the webinar “Driving licenses: Legal consequences of Brexit for fleet management”. Among other things, Fischer addresses the following aspects: the validity of British and European driving licenses as of January 1, 2021, the current status of the agreement on the mutual recognition of driving licenses in the tripartite relationship between Germany, the European Union and Great Britain, the implications for Annex 11 of the Driver’s License Regulations, and the exchange regulations According to the National Driver’s License Act: Convert British driver’s licenses into German driver’s licenses, and special benefits for professional drivers in transit / freight and cargo traffic (driver’s licenses, driver’s cards, certificates of competence, etc.). Case studies illustrate the content.

When: March 4, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Eckpunkte Kommunikation GmbH im Auftrag des Bundesverbandes Fuhrparkmanagement e. V. Fon: +49 6471 / 507344-0 Fax: +49 6471 / 507344-9 Mail: [email protected] Home: www.eckpunkte.com Titter: www.twitter.com/eckpunkte