The commitments these countries made are good for the climate

The commitments these countries made are good for the climate

This article by Noelani Kirchner, published on October 13, 2021 on ShareAmerica, a US State Department website, discusses preparations for the upcoming COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

The United States, like many other countries, committed to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the lead-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021.

“More and more countries are setting themselves more ambitious climate goals – and their citizens and economies benefit from them,” John Kerry, the president’s special envoy on climate issues, said in London in July.

What are Nationally Determined Contributions?

as Nationally Determined Contribution (Nationally Determined Contribution) or NDC is the term defined by a country under the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or otherwise reduce the effects of climate change.

Governments often attach these strategies and appropriate policy measures that they implement in an effort to achieve the set goals and thus contribute to the protection of the global climate.

Countries announced their first NDCs as part of the negotiations on the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015. In preparation for this year’s COP26 conference, new NDCs were announced.

Countries around the world are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions

More than 90 countries have announced new or updated NDCs. Here are some of the more ambitious goals:

Costa Rica It will limit its emissions to 9.11 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030.

European Union You have spoken in favor of reducing CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Gambia It has committed itself to reducing emissions by 49.7% compared to expectations by 2030.

United kingdom It pledges to cut carbon dioxide emissions 68% below 1990 levels by 2030.

United State Which has been decreasing its emissions from energy consumption for years, has decided to reduce its emissions by 50-52% below the 2005 level by 2030.

By implementing NDCs into concrete measures, countries will make a decisive contribution to overcoming the climate crisis. In order to achieve these goals and achieve the greatest possible impact, joint action is required by many countries around the world.

On September 23, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all countries to continue to announce more robust NDCs in the run-up to COP 26 and to elicit “concrete and immediate measures” from these commitments.

“What we need is an overall reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030,” Guterres said.

original text: These countries’ commitments will help our climate