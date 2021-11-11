The Chinese ice hockey team still has a lot of work to do – Hockey-News.info

Participate tweet Participate Participate email

The 2022 Winter Olympics in China will begin in just a few months, and this is the second time since 2008 that the capital has hosted the world’s largest sporting event. But unlike last time, winter sports fans are now vying to choose the best in the world. This means that the Games will remain on the Asian continent for the time being, with the last edition being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. A tough job awaits host China in ice hockey.

Pic: pixabay.com

The rules of the Olympic Games are very simple. Any country wishing to participate in the event must qualify in some way. This would give the talented in the sport in question the opportunity to compete against each other and choose the best. But one exception proves the rule. The host country for the Olympic Games is always automatically and permanently qualified.

China is a blatant intruder

But this time, of all things, emerging global power China faces a problem. The results of the Chinese ice hockey team so far are not convincing, so the International Olympic Committee fears that the hosts will face difficulties. To keep up with the best teams. China will undoubtedly be a blatant outsider. Therefore, consideration was given to exempting China from participating in its own country.

However, this decision was undoubtedly a “game-changing factor” for the further development of sports in China. This term comes from football and means something like “main scene”, for example if there is a class, but it will accurately describe the situation. The situation has been open for some time, and everyone involved has tried to find a solution. After all, the host country is doing everything possible to catch up with the best player in ice hockey. Some players of Chinese descent are moving to the league in China in order to compete for their homeland in the Olympics.

After all, the country is said to have as many as 300 million winter sports fans who are just waiting for their stars to perform at their best in these disciplines too. So there is a fundamental potential for a major boom. The Olympics in front of their fans can give Chinese ice hockey players the boost they need to thrive.

China is interfering

However, the danger was now averted. At the World Federation’s three-day meeting in Zurich, officials decided that China would participate in the Olympic ice hockey tournament in Beijing in 2022. It will go to the beginning. This decision will provide some relief for ice hockey fans in China.

After all, this is the first time the team has had the opportunity to compete with the best teams in the world. Host opponents have already been identified. China meets the United States, Canada and Germany in the preliminary round, thus facing three of the strongest teams in the world. This can be a particular challenge. Because unlike other sports, such as table tennis, China is nothing but a sporting world power when it comes to ice hockey.

On the contrary, ice hockey and China don’t seem to go together. The country has been a member of the World Federation since 1963. But there are still just over 500 active male athletes. By comparison, Canada currently has approximately 77,000 ice hockey players and only has three percent of the Chinese population.

Middle Kingdom last played in the D-World Championship and only had one victory against amateur teams like those from Belgium, Australia and Croatia. But who knows, a big event in your country has already inspired many teams.

Will Canada strike again?

The starting point of the ice hockey tournament for the Winter Olympics in Beijing is clear. The defending champion from the United States is also one of the candidates, as in 2018 Canadians suffered a shock defeat against Germany. In addition to Finland and Russia, Germany should not be underestimated either. With the Edmonton Oilers center, Leon Draisaitl, the team has one of the world’s best strikers on their squad.

Pic: pixabay.com

In the Nations Cup, Canada is ahead like no other with 13 gold medals and will therefore do everything in its power to be on top once again. There is still much work to be done on the ice for host China to establish itself in its own country. It won’t be an easy task, but with the help of the home fans, there should be enthusiasm in the stands anyway.











