The Chinese Embassy in the UK strongly opposed a recent report by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Xinjiang, criticizing it as politically motivated and as another attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

An embassy spokesman said Saturday that China’s Xinjiang currently enjoys economic prosperity, social stability and ethnic unity. The political, economic, social rights and religious freedom of people of all ethnic groups are better protected than ever before. “The allegations made in the report about the human rights situation in Xinjiang are unfounded.” The spokesman reiterated that Xinjiang affairs are clearly China’s internal affairs and that no foreign country has the right to interfere.

Britain must respect the facts and stop baseless speculation. In addition, the British Parliament should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, thus harming the development of Sino-British relations, and instead do the opposite, that is, do more things conducive to the development of bilateral relations, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Greater added. Britain added.