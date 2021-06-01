The Change After Seven Years At Hitachi Vantara: Richard Gade Heads The Cohesity Business In EMEA

Cohesity has appointed Richard Gade as Vice President and General Manager, EMEA Sales. Jad brings nearly three decades of professional experience to the new employer. He has worked with Hitachi Vantara for the past seven years: the first two years as Vice President and General Manager of Great Britain and Ireland, and finally for five years as Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA region. Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara, Jade held various senior positions at EMC as well as management and sales positions at Computacenter, Morse, and Xerox.

“I have been in the data infrastructure field for decades and I will be so now Cohesion “In this way, we want to help a rapidly growing number of customers and partners create a high level of added value from their data,” says Gad.

Michael Crimin, Senior Revenue Officer, Cohesity and Line Director, Gadd added, “We are sensing the growing demand in the EMEA region for our multi-cloud data management solutions. These solutions provide customers and partners with an exceptional choice of ways to protect, manage and protect their data. from him “. From the partners’ point of view, we hope that Jade’s appointment will also lead to some personal continuity in the cohesion.

Martin Gibbons, who joined Cohesity only as Channel Head for Europe at the start of 2020, left the company in April 2021 after 16 months. He is now the Director of the EMEA Channel in the Data Management Specialist pressure. Dirk Marichal, who was Vice President of EMEA Cohesity from May 2019 to June 2021, also departed. He is now in his position for Noname Security. Cohesity is currently looking for a Distribution Manager in EMEA. On the other hand, Wolfgang Huber, who moved from Cloudera to Cohesity as Regional Director for Central Europe on February 1, 2020, is still on board.