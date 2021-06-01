Economy

The Change After Seven Years At Hitachi Vantara: Richard Gade Heads The Cohesity Business In EMEA

June 1, 2021
Faye Stephens

As Vice President and General Manager EMEA Sales, Richard Gade will create structures for a rapidly growing number of Cohesity customers and partners so that they can make the best possible use of the company’s multicloud data management solutions.