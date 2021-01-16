The cause of death of Archie Lindhurst was revealed at the age of 19

British Teen Actor Archie LindhurstHis mother revealed a reason for him sudden death She participated in a beautiful but heartbreaking tribute to her late son.

The star who is best known for his role in the CBBC sitcom Never inappropriate, He passed away at the age of 19 on September 22, 2020 – just one month before his birthday. He is the only son of Lucy Lindhurst And a husband Fools and horses only the actor Nicola Lindhurst. On Friday, January 15th, Lucy shared photos of the couple with Archie Instagram He revealed that he died of a brain hemorrhage caused by a rare cancer.

She wrote, “Four days before Christmas, Nick and I sat on Harley Street with the results of Archie’s second autopsy.” “The very detailed document, which the pathologist warned us about would be a horrific read, and best explained by a medical practitioner. The doctor explained that Archie died of natural causes (something we already know, only rumors, keyboard warriors, trolls, and ignorant thought differently).”

“He died from an intracerebral hemorrhage caused by lymphoma / acute leukemia. This is not leukemia as we know it, a sharp word in medical jargon that means fast. He assured us that there was nothing that anyone could do that Archie had no signs.” On the disease, Archie had numerous hemorrhages in the brain, and the doctor went to great lengths to reassure us that he was not in any pain as it happened during his sleep.