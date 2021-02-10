World

The British treat themselves with chocolate for more than 7,500 francs

February 10, 2021
Esmond Barker

Because an employee bought more than 6,000 pounds of fine chocolate with the company credit card, UK Data Protection is now investigating its ranks.

A Business Insider spokesman said, “We believe the deal violated our guidelines.” Accordingly, on the day just before Christmas, £ 6,248.40 (about 7,690 francs) was paid to a luxury chocolatier with a credit card from the authorities.

Publication date: 09/2/2021 2:21 pm
Last update: 09/02/2021, 2:56 pm
