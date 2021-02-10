The British treat themselves with chocolate for more than 7,500 francs

Because an employee bought more than 6,000 pounds of fine chocolate with the company credit card, UK Data Protection is now investigating its ranks.

A Business Insider spokesman said, “We believe the deal violated our guidelines.” Accordingly, on the day just before Christmas, £ 6,248.40 (about 7,690 francs) was paid to a luxury chocolatier with a credit card from the authorities.

As reported by Insider, the highest single item, a batch of 147 items, costs EGP 170 for the chain. A buyer could purchase 36 of these boxes of chocolates for money.

The spending appeared in the 2020/21 tax year

This was the highest amount paid with a corporate credit card from the agency in the past 10 months. The amount was also noticeable because it is included in the individually listed expenses of over £ 500 for the 2020/21 tax year.