The British Royal Family: Royal Visit: Prince Edward in Berlin – Entertainment

Prince Edward at the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards at the James Simon Gallery. Photo: Christophe Gatto/dpa

As part of the British royal family, Prince Edward has been relatively unknown until now. Now he is gaining more and more profile. In Berlin he follows in the footsteps of his father, Prince Philip.

BERLIN – In good mood and a firm handshake, Britain’s Prince Edward presented the “Duke Prize” to observant students from all over Germany.







At a party at the James Simon Gallery, King Charles III’s younger brother is rocked. On Monday afternoon, the hands of 90 award winners were handed out. “I am delighted to meet all of you today,” said the Duke of Edinburgh, congratulating the award winners for their “remarkable achievement”.

Founded by Prince Philip

The international youth program “The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award” aims to motivate youth and youth to take responsibility and volunteer. The programme, sponsored by the 59-year-old, was founded in the 1950s by Edward’s father, Prince Philip, then the Duke of Edinburgh. According to the program’s German headquarters, more than 3,000 young people in Germany participate each year.







At the start of the event, Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) welcomed the duke with a word and thanked him for his commitment to young people. “The UK and Berlin share a deep friendship and a long history,” said Wegener. Supporting children and youth is important to the future of both countries. Then Prince Edward, like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, signed the City of Berlin Golden Book.

school attendance

At noon, he had visited a school in Berlin Widing and inspected the waffle booth. The headteacher said the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards Program was an integral part of the school. With the waffle stand, the students tried to earn some extra money for a trip.

In the presence of Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Witzinger (FDP) and Berlin Senator for Education Katharina Günther-Funsch (CDU), Eduard exchanged views with schoolchildren on the International Youth Programme.

With his visit to Berlin, Prince Edward is the second member of the British royal family to travel to Germany this year. At the end of March, King Charles III. He came to Berlin with his wife Camilla on a state visit.