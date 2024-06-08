The Body Shop goes bankrupt: Munich branches are also affected

tz Munich city Hello Munich

from: Benedict Strobach

He presses Divides

On Tuesday, the British cosmetics chain The Body Shop announced its bankruptcy. The request came from the Germany branch yesterday, Wednesday. Three branches in Munich were also affected. © Alliance Image / DPA / EPA | Environmental Protection Agency Kiyoshi Ota



The German branch of cosmetics retailer The Body Shop has declared bankruptcy. The three branches in Munich were also affected.

MUNICH – Cosmetics retailer The Body Shop has already filed for bankruptcy in its native Great Britain on Tuesday. Today this has also become known to the branch in Germany: Body Shop Germany GmbH is now also insolvent. Three branches in Munich were also affected.

Cosmetics retailer The Body Shop has filed for bankruptcy in Germany: three branches in Munich are also affected

The corresponding application was received at the Düsseldorf District Court on Wednesday, where German News Agency (dpa) are reported with reference to court announcements. Düsseldorf lawyer Benner Baar has been appointed interim insolvency administrator.

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband, Gordon. The company was one of the first companies to focus on ethically produced cosmetics and skin care products and avoid animal testing in the production of its products.

According to the Federal Journal, the chain was supposed to have 66 branches and more than 350 employees in Germany in 2021, according to reports. dpa tracking. A look at The Body Shop’s home page lists three stores in Munich: in the pedestrian area of ​​the Old Town, in Stachus and in the Olympia shopping center (OEZ).

The company is owned by the German investment company Aurelius. This was out loud in November 2023 dpa It was acquired by the Brazilian company Natura for 207 million pounds sterling (equivalent to 243 million euros). At the time, The Body Shop employed about 10,000 people worldwide. The brand was previously owned by the French group L’Oréal. According to its own information, the company is represented in 89 countries around the world.

With the Hello Munich Newsletter Every day at the end of the day or with the new “Hello Munich” app you will always be up to date with the most important stories from the city of Isar.