science

The body odor of good friends is similar

June 25, 2022
Faye Stephens

If two people have similar body odor, they will probably get along right away. This is shown by a series of experiments conducted by Inbal Raffrebi, Kobi Snitz and Noam Sobel of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. They published the results in the journal Science Advances..

