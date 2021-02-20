The Blizzard Arcade Collection is said to be ranked high on BlizzCon Online

Before BlizzConline later today, three sets of Blizzard classics known as the Blizzard Arcade Collection appeared to have made it to the European ranking list. [Update: BlizzCon has brought confirmation of the Blizzard Arcade Collection.]

The Blizzard Arcade collection appears to include The Lost Vikings, Blackthorne, and Rock N ‘Roll Racing. Gematsu Publishing for Japanese Games I mentioned rating, But look for the Blizzard arcade game on the PEGI (European Games Information) website. Do not pull anything. It is unclear if Blizzard Entertainment plans to reveal the group during BlizzCon.

Blazon Complete schedule It has already been revealed and there has been no mention of Blizzard, although it may have been a surprise announcement during the digital event.

The three games in the Blizzard Arcade Collection are old titles in the company’s back catalog. The Lost Vikings, a puzzle platform, was originally released for older consoles like Amiga and NES in 1993 before making their way to Battle.net as a free download in 2014. Both the Blackthorn movie platform and Rockstar Vehicle Racer, in case you follow Roll Racing has a similar track, becomes free downloads on Battle.net in 2013 and 2014.

This wasn’t the only information leaked prior to BlizzCon Online’s launch. Details on upcoming World of Warcraft content such as: The Burning Crusade expansion has been re-released and the upcoming Shadowlands Domination series updateIt was detected by chance. It was reported that Blizzard Entertainment Publish these press releases early.

This year BlizzConline will provide some updates on major Blizzard projects. This includes prof “Search” In something Note 2– possible details about the big Diablo games (Diablo IV And the The Immortal Diablo), And more Herdstein content.