The “Big Four” at the start together – in a team with Federer: Djokovic confirms his participation in the Laver Cup – Sport

Caption: Be teammates

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, here on the centenary of Central Court at Wimbledon.

IMAGO / Xinhua



The ‘Big Four’ pay homage: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic serve together for Team Europe at the Laver Cup in London (September 23-25). As the last of the four tennis stars, Wimbledon winner Djokovic gave his consent to invite the event.

Serbian Said: “To compete with Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest competitors – would be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

66 of 76 Grand Slam titles

The quartet, known internationally as the “Big Four”, has won 66 of the 76 titles in the past Grand Slam, thus marking an era. “I would never have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team,” said Captain Bjorn Borg.

In the previous four Laver Cup matches, Team Europe has always won the John McEnroe World Selection. There are still two places up for grabs by Europeans. McEnroe has Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Taylor Fritz (USA) and Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) so far.



