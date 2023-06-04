weather forecast The beginning of summer is taking hold – and it’s getting warmer After the rainy spring, early summer weather prevailed this week. The thermometer showed about 25 degrees every day. This will continue to be the case next week, and in some cases it will be much warmer. updated Jun 4, 2023 at 9:48 pm

The thermometer has been rising over 25 degrees for days, and in some regions like Valais it’s even over 28 degrees. MeteoNews The weather will be great again next week. 20 minutes / Matthias Speicher The reason for the beautiful weather is Hoch Wiola. MeteoNews

Next week it will be hot in the summer.

This is due to the height of Viola.

There may be scattered showers in the mountains and in the south.

The garden taverns are full, on the banks Swiss lakes and rivers People go swimming or do outdoor sports. This week’s weather has given us a great start to the summer months. The thermometer was going up over 25 degrees every day, in some areas like Valais even over 28 degrees.

The reason for the beautiful weather is Hoch Wiola. It turns out that it is a real long-term problem and will not change its position in the next week, MeteoNews writes. Despite the humid air in the Alps and in the south, which increases the risk of thunderstorms in these regions, it remains sunny and warm in early summer. In the lowlands, a weak breeze often slows cumulus cloud formation, but as of the weekend it can sometimes be enough to bring down heavy rain or a thunderstorm in the second half of the day, especially from Tuesday.

Watch out for the heat load in the morning

MeteoNews continues: “In Mittelland there is not only less rain and thunderstorms than in the mountains and the south, but also significantly more sun. The temperature level remains unchanged in the early summer range, until at least the end of the next working week, usually there About 23 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“By next Friday it will usually be between 23 and 27 degrees.” Roger Perrett, MeteoNews

But watch out for the so-called morning load, which meteorologists fear. This is because it is difficult to assess and predict. “As morning approaches, cumulonimbus clouds sometimes increase, so that localized showers and thunderstorms are possible, both in the mountains and in the lowlands. The mechanism behind morning convection has not been researched,” writes Roger Perrett of MeteoNews.

