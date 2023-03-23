The Azzurri World Cup schedule has been set – the national teams

Thomas Larkin & Co. are fighting for promotion. © Valentina Galina

The Italian national ice hockey team begins its promotion mission in Canazei: in Val di Fassa, the Azzurri have completed the first part of their three-week preparation for the World Cup in Nottingham.

As the Italian Ice Sports Federation FISG announced on Thursday, the training camp will start on April 3 in Canazei. The Blue Team will spend five days in Trentino to work on their form before moving to Newmarket on April 10. There, the coaching staff around Mike Keenan will take care of the last details and determine the final line-up for the World Cup. Departure to Great Britain is scheduled for April 25th.

In between, the federation has scheduled four friendlies: On Wednesday, April 12, Italy will meet Austria in Bruneck. 48 hours later, the nations meet in Innsbruck for another test match. On April 20 and 21, players will have the last chance to present themselves to the coaches in two matches against Slovenia in Bled. Two days before the start of the World Cup, the Azzurri crossed paths with South Korea in Nottingham. The mission of rebirth began on April 29 with the first match of the World Cup against underdogs Romania.

The team is not complete yet

First, Mike Keenan has to lay off all those who are still in the playoffs with the clubs in the respective leagues. As a result, it was possible to find out the final line-up only a few days before the start of the World Cup. In the ice hockey league, for example, the decisive final match can only take place on April 21st.

Test game program:

Wednesday, April 12:

Italy – Austria (8 pm)

Friday, April 14:

Austria – Italy (17:30)

Thursday, April 20:

Slovenia – Italy (6 pm)

Friday, April 21:

Slovenia – Italy (1 pm)

Thursday, April 27:

Italy – South Korea

Invitations:

Goal

Justin Fazio and Gianluca Vallini (Asiago)

defense

Alex Trivillato, Peter Spornberger (both Schwenninger Wild Wings), Lorenzo Cassetti, Gregorio Gius (both Asiago), Daniel Gilera, Gianluca March (both HC Bostertal), Phil Petronero (Ducla Trencin), Marco DiFrancisco (Fassa Falcones), Fabian Dellagiacoma (both) HC Meran), Jan Pavlu (EV Landshut), Sebastiano Soracreppa (HC Thurgau), Patrick Demetz (Eisbären Regensburg)

Storm

Simone Berger, Ivan DeLuca, Dante Hanoune, Matthias Mantinger, Stefan Spinel (all HC Pustertal), Marco Magnabosco, Michele Marchetti, Anthony Salinitri (all Asiago), Daniel Gillon, Patrick Tommasini (both HC Miran), Stefan DeLuca, Davide Schiavone (Fasa Falcons), Diego Gluck (HC Bozen), Diego Costner (HC Ambrì-Piotta), Alex Bitan (Fehervar AV19)

in a call:

Goal

Andreas Bernard (HC Bozen), Damien Clara (Färjestad BK), Davide Vadani (Ticino Rockets), Jacob Rabanser (Weptal Broncos)

defense

Dylan Di Perna, Cameron Ginetti, Enrico Miglioranzi (all HC Bozen), Enrico Larcher, Gabriele Parini (both SG Cortina), Thomas Larkin (Adler Mannheim)

Storm

Daniel Frank, Luca Frigo, Daniel Mantenotto, Angelo Miceli (all HC Posen), Marco Sanna, Tommaso Traviresa (both SG Cortina), Giovanni Moreni, Marco Zanetti (both HC Lugano), Pascal Brunner (HC Miran ), Marco Insam (Reitner Boam), Hans Castleter (Bozen HC), Brandon McNally (Sheffield Steelers), Daniel Tedesco (Guildford Flames)