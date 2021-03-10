The award-winning story adventure Lost Words: Beyond the Page will release on April 6

Publisher Modus Games and developer Sketchbook Games announced today that they will release the critically acclaimed Missing Words: Beyond the Page on April 6 on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game, which initially appeared exclusively on Google Stadia last year, tells the story of a girl who finds, through writing, the strength to deal with life’s challenges.

As Izzy was on her way to cope with the trauma of losing a loved one, she became involved in a surreal story that unfolds in ways no one expected. The new trailer offers an immersive look at the adventure awaiting players in Lost Words: Beyond the Page.

Renowned author Rihanna Pratchett (Mirrors Edge, Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider) wrote the story of Missing Words: Beyond the Page. The engaging adventure, closely intertwined with a far-reaching and poignant story, illustrates the journey of a young girl facing the loss of a loved one. The title won several awards during its development, including “Best Independent Game” at Game Connection Paris, “Special Selection Indie Award” in Reboot Develop and in the “Best Story” category from Game Connection USA.

In Lost Words, players interact with the words in Izzy’s Diary to solve challenging puzzles and create unique syllables. They accompany the protagonist through a world that is constantly evolving and is aesthetically pleasing. Easy Jump After Jump Words can be used as useful platforms or tools for solving puzzles in each class.

Missing words demo: Beyond the Page is available on Steam:

More information about the game can be found at Official Website To exist. All news about Modus Games is working modusgames.com, On the discord under modus.games/discord And on Twitter at Embed a Tweet.