sport

The ATP Cup: Day 1 with Djokovic, Nadal, Tim and Medvedev

January 28, 2021
Eileen Curry

Download the myTennis app now!

Stay informed even on the go and discover the world of tennis.




Get it on the Google Play Store

forefront

Nadal, Joker, Tim! This is how the ATP Cup begins

26.01.2021|12:00 noon|By Maximilian Boone

Nadal, Joker, Tim! This is how the ATP Cup begins

You only need to sleep a few more times, the first thing that defines the 2021 tennis season is the start. And that starts with a real explosion.

The top four in the world start on the first day

From February 2 to 6, the ATP Cup will take place at the two largest stadiums in Melbourne Park. In four groups of three teams, the twelve participating nations compete for the desired semi-final places in the first three days. The top four countries will begin to face their first competitors on Tuesday.

In group A (Serbia, Canada, Germany) it will be among other countries Novak Djokovic And Denis Shapovalov do business with each other. Meet in group B. Raphael Nadal And Alex de Minaur over each other, in group C there is a duel between them Dominic Tim And Matteo Berettini. ATP Finals champion Daniel Medvedev meets Diego Schwartzman in Group D.

A glimpse of the matches of the first day of the ATP Cup:

Rod Laver Stadium – 10 am (12 am German time)

Serbia – Canada

Rod Laver Stadium – From 5:30 pm (7:30 am German time)

Spain – Australia

John Kane Arena – 10 am (12 am German time)

Austria – Italy

John Kane Arena – From 5:30 pm (7:30 am German time)

Russia – Argentina

All matches are played according to the following scheme: First, the second best individual player competes before the best player plays the second point. In the third match a double is played.

READ  Steady Brown Brown Blitz Steelers with a historic first quarter, clinched a big win to advance to the AFC division round

The German national team joins the match against Canada on Wednesday, 3 February (midnight German time). On Thursday, 4 February, the final group match will be played against Serbia (again from midnight German time).

(Bild (c) imago images / Icon SMI)

What do you think?

Funny

Funny

Love

Love

Hey man...

Hey man…

wow

wow

Sad

Sad

Angry

Angry

Maximilian Fall

A.m 26.01.2021 Posted by:

Maximilian Fall

editor

Maximilian was an ardent sports fan and a tennis player since childhood. After graduating from high school, he decided to combine his passion, sports and writing.


Articles by Maximilian Boone


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *