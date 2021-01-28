The ATP Cup: Day 1 with Djokovic, Nadal, Tim and Medvedev

Stay informed even on the go and discover the world of tennis.

Nadal, Joker, Tim! This is how the ATP Cup begins

26.01.2021|12:00 noon|By Maximilian Boone

You only need to sleep a few more times, the first thing that defines the 2021 tennis season is the start. And that starts with a real explosion.

The top four in the world start on the first day

From February 2 to 6, the ATP Cup will take place at the two largest stadiums in Melbourne Park. In four groups of three teams, the twelve participating nations compete for the desired semi-final places in the first three days. The top four countries will begin to face their first competitors on Tuesday.

In group A (Serbia, Canada, Germany) it will be among other countries Novak Djokovic And Denis Shapovalov do business with each other. Meet in group B. Raphael Nadal And Alex de Minaur over each other, in group C there is a duel between them Dominic Tim And Matteo Berettini. ATP Finals champion Daniel Medvedev meets Diego Schwartzman in Group D.

A glimpse of the matches of the first day of the ATP Cup:

Rod Laver Stadium – 10 am (12 am German time)

Serbia – Canada

Rod Laver Stadium – From 5:30 pm (7:30 am German time)

Spain – Australia

John Kane Arena – 10 am (12 am German time)

Austria – Italy

John Kane Arena – From 5:30 pm (7:30 am German time)

Russia – Argentina

All matches are played according to the following scheme: First, the second best individual player competes before the best player plays the second point. In the third match a double is played.

The German national team joins the match against Canada on Wednesday, 3 February (midnight German time). On Thursday, 4 February, the final group match will be played against Serbia (again from midnight German time).

