The ATP Cup: Day 1 with Djokovic, Nadal, Tim and Medvedev

forefront
Nadal, Joker, Tim! This is how the ATP Cup begins
26.01.2021|12:00 noon|By Maximilian Boone
You only need to sleep a few more times, the first thing that defines the 2021 tennis season is the start. And that starts with a real explosion.
The top four in the world start on the first day
From February 2 to 6, the ATP Cup will take place at the two largest stadiums in Melbourne Park. In four groups of three teams, the twelve participating nations compete for the desired semi-final places in the first three days. The top four countries will begin to face their first competitors on Tuesday.
In group A (Serbia, Canada, Germany) it will be among other countries Novak Djokovic And Denis Shapovalov do business with each other. Meet in group B. Raphael Nadal And Alex de Minaur over each other, in group C there is a duel between them Dominic Tim And Matteo Berettini. ATP Finals champion Daniel Medvedev meets Diego Schwartzman in Group D.
A glimpse of the matches of the first day of the ATP Cup:
Rod Laver Stadium – 10 am (12 am German time)
Serbia – Canada
Rod Laver Stadium – From 5:30 pm (7:30 am German time)
Spain – Australia
John Kane Arena – 10 am (12 am German time)
Austria – Italy
John Kane Arena – From 5:30 pm (7:30 am German time)
Russia – Argentina
All matches are played according to the following scheme: First, the second best individual player competes before the best player plays the second point. In the third match a double is played.
The German national team joins the match against Canada on Wednesday, 3 February (midnight German time). On Thursday, 4 February, the final group match will be played against Serbia (again from midnight German time).
(Bild (c) imago images / Icon SMI)
What do you think?
Funny
Love
Hey man…
wow
Sad
Angry